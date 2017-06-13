Birmingham crime rates down thanks to Operation Eagle

BIRMINGHAM (WIAT) — Birmingham crime rates are trending in the right direction thanks to a community policing initiative started in April called Operation Eagle.

Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper told reporters Tuesday that while homicides are slightly up in 2017 compared to this time last year, increased patrols and resources used by police around the city have contributed to keeping the area safer than ever.

“Our burglaries are down and so some of those numbers are looking much better but as we mentioned earlier, homicides are up and that’s the most important crime that we address every day,” Roper said Thursday.

There have been 48 homicides in Birmingham in 2017 alone, a statistic that’s higher than it was at this time one year ago. Operation Eagle allows officer to work overtime and schedule off days to allow more response to higher crime areas in the city. The program is a partnership between the Birmingham Police Department, the City of Birmingham, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms, and Crimestoppers.

The initiative uses posted signs reminding residents about police patrols, cameras, and other technology that is already in place for safety.

Chief Roper says he plans to keep using the concepts of the 2 month old program well into the future.