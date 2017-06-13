Coroner seeks family for man killed Sunday crossing I-59 N

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for help finding the family of a man who died this weekend while crossing I-59 on foot early Sunday morning.

The coroner tells CBS 42 the victim is identified as 39-year-old Adam Lamar Kelley, a white male who used to live in the Cullman area. The coroner believes he has family in the Birmingham area.

If you know the victim or his family, please contact the coroner at 205-930-3603.

According to the coroner, Kelley was crossing I-59 N toward the Messer Airport Highway exit when he was hit by a car around 3:56 a.m. He died at the scene. The driver of the car stayed until police arrived.