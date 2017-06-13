Friends remember youth sports coach killed in flash fire at Jasper car dealership



LOCUST FORK, Ala. (WIAT) — A family is without a father after he died from injuries in a flash fire at the car dealership where he worked.

Jake Jennings, 39, was pronounced dead Tuesday. He was hurt in a flash fire at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper Monday afternoon.

Four others were injured in the incident that is still under investigation.

Jennings was well known for coaching youth baseball and football in the Locust Fork community.

“It’s going to be tough. He was more than just a coach, he’s a friend,” said Kevin Cornelison, who has coached with Jennings over the years.

Friends said Jennings’ infectious laugh could be heard across the ball field. He was a favorite among the kids.

“No words can explain how much of a loss it is for our community,” said Josh Holt, who also has coached with Jennings.

Steven Moro, Pastor at Grace Community Church, said Jennings and his family just joined the congregation at Easter. He and others are doing what they can for the 4 children and fiancé Jennings leaves behind.

“Right now, memories of him are going to bring tears, in a few weeks, they’ll bring smiles, because we were blessed to spend that time with him,” said Moro.

Tuesday, Moro changed the welcome board outside the church to read: Jake, Welcome Home – Your Father.

Parents told CBS 42 that Jennings had a way with children. Despite being a baseball guy, he was able to help neighborhood kids bring home a football championship in his first try as an assistant coach.

The day before the tragedy, Jennings and other coaches gave out awards during an end of the season celebration at the park.

It was the last memory Cornelison had with his friend.

“I hate that the last time Sunday I shook his hand instead of hugging his neck,” said Cornelison.

Moro said volunteers can help send meals to the Jennings family by clicking here.

State fire investigators continue to look into what happened at the car dealership. Authorities have not released updated conditions for other people injured.