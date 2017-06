Etowah County, Ala. (WIAT ) – The Etowah County Detention Center detained Alish Suzanna McCullough, 42, of Gadsden in connection to a forgery charge.

She admitted to investigators that she stole a check from a family member and made a mobile deposit of $692 with her phone.

McCullough is held on a $1,500 bond for third-degree forgery, which is also considered a felony.