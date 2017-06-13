GBHS receives approval for ‘Campus of Compassion’ plan on 27-acre Trinity Park Property

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s one of the largest land gifts in Jefferson County’s history: The Greater Birmingham Humane Society Tuesday received approval from the Birmingham City Council for their 27-acre ‘Campus of Compassion’ plan that will unite their operation from multiple sites into one location.

The property, located west of I-65 adjacent to Memorial Park and the Golden Flake plant, is owned by the JCEIDA and is the former location of Trinity Industries, Mosher Steel and Ingalls Steel. The plan for the Trinity Park property is to build one campus for all three GBHS entities – the Adoption and Education Center, GBHS’ division of Animal Care & Control (ACC) and Alabama Shelter Veterinarians (ASV).

“This project is a game changer for our city, and we are thrilled the plans have been approved to continue the progression of revitalizing downtown Birmingham,” says Allison Black Cornelius, CEO of the GBHS. “Our organization has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years with the takeover of the animal care and control contract for Jefferson County and the establishment of Alabama Shelter Veterinarians. That growth along with an increase in intake numbers has pushed the limits of our current facilities, and we believe the Trinity Park property is the best place for us to lay our roots and create one unified campus, along with a park to be enjoyed by the Titusville community as well as the entire Birmingham area. Our due diligence process now begins.”

