Go Purple for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

On Wednesday, June 21, Americans across the country will wear purple for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month.

Alzheimer’s is one of the top 10 causes of death in the United States and it has no proven cure.

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting The Longest Day to raise funds and awareness for the disease that develops in a new person every 66 seconds.

The goal is to provide support for the 90,000 people in Alabama, and more than 15 million nationwide, whose families are affected by the disease.

For more information on Alzheimer’s and The Longest Day, visit the Alzheimer’s Association website.