New bridge opening in Collegeville community

BIRMINGHAM- A new bridge is set to open on Shuttlesworth drive. The goal is to improve safety in the area.

It’s named after late city council president Maxine Herring Parker.

The bridge will open Tuesday afternoon after the Governor, Birmingham mayor, and officials will be on hand for the ribbon cutting at 2pm.

It’s located in the Collegeville-north Birmingham community. It was project started by the former council president Maxine Herring Parker to build a pedestrian and vehicle bridge.

Parker served on the council from 2005 to 20-13the bridge looks to improve safety as now a bridge will go over the railroad tracks

“It will address the issue of kids deciding if they are going to be late or they will have to jump the track so this will address the public safety issue for the children of the north Birmingham Collegeville area and address public safety both vehicular and pedestrians.”

This was a project in collaboration with the city of Birmingham and ALDOT.