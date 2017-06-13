New Collegeville bridge brings closure for family of man who died waiting for ambulance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While the Collegeville community as a whole celebrates the opening of the new Maxine Parker bridge, the new addition may serve as a tragic reminder for one family in that neighborhood.

The train that runs through that community has caused problems for years.

In 2013, a 27-year-old man named Emannuel Watkins, Sr. had a seizure. His wife called 911, but the ambulance never made it on time because the trains were stopped on the tracks.

This new bridge creates a bittersweet moment for his family.

“He would say, ‘Thank you,Lord, we got a bridge to go over and not have to wait on the train’,” said Brittney Brown, Watkins’s wife.

The residents of Collegeville showed up in droves to finally see what they have longed waited for: a new bridge named after Councilman William Parker’s mother, Maxine

“You simply just say, ‘Wow’,” Parker said. “It’s an amazing day for the Collegeville community, it’s an amazing for the City of Birmingham.”

But it’s a somber one for Watkins’s family which includes his wife and his two children Emilee and Emmanuel Jr.

“He was 27, he graduated from Shades Valley High School,” Brown said. “He was very smart and he just had a seizure, and they just didn’t make it on time and he passed away and he didn’t come back.”

Because of the train that was stopped on the tracks, the ambulance had to take a long detour to reach the family’s home.

“I was like, ‘Hurry up and get here, hurry up and get here, hurry up and get here so he can still be here’,” Brown said.

While people celebrated the bridge up above, the housing community below remains a work in progress. At this point, that’s all this family could ask for as this train effects this community in a myriad of ways

“The train slow a lot of people down trying to get to work, trying to get the kids to school, and even the kids trying to cross the tracks,” Brown said.

This bridge was so monumental for that community because it was literally a matter of life and death. The bridge was something that the late Maxine Parker fought for, and now her son William was able to see it through in District 4.