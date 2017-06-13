Pelham police seek tips after woman’s purse stolen from Pelham City Park

Published:

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Pelham Police are looking for a man suspected for breaking into a car at Pelham City Park and stealing a woman’s purse.

Detective Jason Vandiver is looking for a suspect who they believe used the victim’s credit card at a gas station nearby.  The suspect was caught on camera using the stolen credit card and there are pretty clear images of him. He is seen wearing black pants, a white tank top and a red backpack.

If know anything about the suspect or the case, please call Detective Vandiver at 205-620-6474. If you don’t, please share this post for Pelham police to solve the crime.

