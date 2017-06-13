Police arrest suspect in murder of gas station clerk on Parkway East

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have arrested a suspect on charges related to the murder of a clerk at the Citgo Gas Station on Parkway East, according to a release from the department.

Chandler Bryant, 18, was arrested on a Capital Murder charge and is currently being held on no bond. Police responded to the location at the 9800 block of Parkway East for a robbery alarm on June 3.

When they arrived, they observed two people consoling the victim, Mike Ngangi, according to the release.

The victim, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound, was transported to UAB Hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries before dying around 4:30 a.m.