Pulse nightclub victims remembered at Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Students and neighbors gathered on the Auburn University campus Monday night to remember victims killed in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting last year.

About 100 people listened as the names of all 49 victims of last year’s attack were read aloud.

“It continues to break my heart each and every day and that’s the reason why we can’t forget how big this was,” said Kelli Thompson, with the Auburn chapter of PFLAG.

PFLAG chapters help unite members of the LGBTQ community with families, friends, and allies. A chapter was recently formed at Auburn.

Auburn University’s Office of Inclusion and Diversity was also involved in the planning of Monday’s event. Several students from Spectrum, Auburn’s gay-straight alliance showed up in support.

“It would be very easy for us to feel discouraged and defeated by such actions, but this is a time of standing up after being knocked back down,” said Erin Walker with Spectrum.

Students were joined by other groups like Mom’s Demand Action to help spread the message of love and unity. Area churches donated items like candles to the cause.

Candles were lit as the group sang two songs in memory of the victims.The mass shooting hits close to home for members of Auburn’s LGBTQ community.

“A lot of us, we partake in similar activities like what happened in Orlando, we go to bars, we have fun, said Dylan Clark with Spectrum, “We just start thinking about, can that actually happen to us?”

Organizers in the LGBTQ community are glad to see support from folks across Alabama, but know there is still plenty of work and education to be done.

“Get involved, to stop being silent and to stand up and take action, that’s what I’m encouraging people to do,” said Thompson

Participants all had the same message Monday night, and hope it is heard beyond the Auburn University campus.

“Acts of division and hatred will not separate us but love is what brings us together and we are stronger,” said Walker.

PFLAG is organizing several other events near Auburn for pride month. To learn more, click here.