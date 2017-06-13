Roy Moore’s Facebook page flooded with rainbow flag emojis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Senate candidate and outspoken same-sex marriage opponent Roy Moore is getting trolled on Facebook with hundreds of rainbow flag emojis.

Critics of the suspended Alabama Supreme Court justice flooded his campaign’s Facebook page with the symbol for gay pride. The rainbow flag reaction emoji was unveiled on Facebook for LGBT pride month in addition to the “like” and other buttons. The symbol was attached to every recent post and most comments on his campaign’s Facebook page.

Moore’s campaign manager said he was not concerned about it.

“It’s sad so many on the left want to attack him personally. But we’re not worried about it. People know that Judge Moore believes that marriage is between one man and one woman and that he won’t break under pressure. That’s exactly why he’s going to win this election,” campaign manager Rich Hobson said.

Moore was suspended as chief justice of Alabama’s high court after a judicial discipline panel ruled he urged 68 probate judges to defy the U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing gays and lesbians to marry. Moore denied the accusation. The suspension was to last for the remainder of his term. Moore resigned to run for the U.S. Senate.

Moore is part of a crowded GOP field vying to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat.

The former Alabama chief justice has been an outspoken critic of allowing gays and lesbians to marry. In the past, Moore has said that legalizing gay marriage would cause the “destruction” of the country and that the U.S. Supreme Court was destroying the institution of marriage.