Tuscaloosa County District Attorney announces plans to get tough on gun crime

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb is getting tough on criminals who commit crimes using firearms.

In 2016, Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide investigators say there were 20 homicides in Tuscaloosa, 16 of which involved guns. Webb recently made a public service announcement video so the public can watch his message.

In the video, the district attorney said if people use guns to commit violent crimes, they should expect to go to jail.

“We are just tired of this violent crime in Tuscaloosa County, and our hope is, and we’ve said this for a long time, that we want it to be the safest it can be,” Webb said. “We really want to discourage the bad guys from carrying guns.”

So far this year, police have investigated seven homicides in Tuscaloosa. Captain Kip Hart from Metro Homicide Unit says all of those crimes involved the use of firearms. Webb told CBS42 that his team is dedicated to prosecuting criminals to the fullest extent of the law.

“So we want to discourage folks from committing any crimes obviously, but if they are committing crimes we sure want them to understand that if there is a gun present, they are going to be treated more harshly,” Webb said.