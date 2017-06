Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken because they may contain breadcrumbs made with milk.

The recall includes Crispy Chicken Chunk Fritters and Breaded Chicken Patties.

According to Tyson, this only affects food service customers like schools and businesses, but not retail stores.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick because of the products.

For more information on the recall, visit this link.