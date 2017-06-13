Victim in fire at Jasper car dealership dies

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County coroner Joey Vick confirmed Jake Jennings died at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. He was sent to UAB hospital with serious burns after a flash fire in the service department at Carl Cannon Chevrolet in Jasper.

The flash fire happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday according to officials, injuring four people down in the well beneath a service bay and one person outside the well.

Four people were sent to UAB hospital in critical condition and one was treated at Walker Baptist Medical Center.

Local Fire Marshall and Deputy Chief Alan Clark with the Jasper Fire Department said the call initially came in as an explosion, but he said it could be better described as a flash fire.

“They had their uniforms on which is what they’re required to wear and they were working doing what I’m sure they do all the time,” he said.

Clark said when they arrived, the fire had been mostly extinguished by the sprinkler system. He said seeing the victims was difficult.

“I didn’t know any of the guys personally, but I know a lot of the folks that work there personally and I could see the look on their faces and tell what they were going through,” he said. “This dealership’s been here, it’s a pillar of our community … and these are friends. These are people we’ve known. And to see them, you know, be the way they are now, it’s tough.”

Alabama State Fire Marshall Scott Pilgreen said he wasn’t ready to release information about the cause of the fire. He said he wants to be thorough because the investigators are the voices of the victims in situations like this. He said he wants to give his investigators and the local authorities time to be certain about their conclusions.

“I’ve already had a few personal calls from businesses in town that change oil asking if there’s something they need to do differently. So this is just one of those things, we’re going to find out what went wrong here, what happened, what led up to this just for the future to stop anything in its tracks,” said Clark.