Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking to identify robbery suspect

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect, according to a release from the department.

The suspect is a male that was reportedly driving a gray or light blue Chevrolet truck from the early ’90’s. The man pictured is a suspect in the early morning robbery of the Jet-Pep Gas station in Good Hope.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Ryan Hogeland at 256-734-0342, or to send the department a message at their Facebook page.