Driver of Mt. Zion Church bus charged in connection to deadly crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A bus driver is now facing charges in connection to the deadly bus crash in the Atlanta area last week.

Members of Mt. Zion Church were on a bus on the way to a mission trip when the wreck occurred on Camp Creek Parkway on June 8, 2017.

Sara Harmening, 17, was killed in the crash. More than 24 others were hospitalized.

Fulton County Police in Georgia have charged the driver with 2nd-degree homicide by vehicle and failure to maintain lane.

Authorities are still not releasing the driver’s name, and they tell us they still have to interview that driver.

Traffic investigators are still working on the crash report.