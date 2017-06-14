High-Rise apartments set to bring change to Five Points South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Changes are coming to the landscape of Five Points South in downtown Birmingham. A longtime restaurant and billiards hall, The Break, is set to be demolished to make way for high-rise apartments.

Some people, even old customers of The Break, welcomed the news, including Donnell Head.

“It was a place where you could just relax, shoot billiards, gather and meet friends. And now it’s been on the constant decline. I’m basically happy they’re making a change,” he said.

Five Points South, once a center for nightlife and entertainment, has seen a drop in crowds over recent years, according to people who live nearby.

“This area was better socially. It has died down, but now we’re progressively getting better. Hopefully, with the new luxury apartments, it will become booming again,” said Head.

However, there are people in this are who don’t think “luxury” apartments are best for the city. Rents in this area have been on the climb with the construction of several pricy complexes in the downtown area. Some residents want to see some more affordable housing here.

“It just seems like they’re all really pricey. I mean, they’re definitely out of my price range,” said Bethany Pottrhez. “I think it would be good to have lower prices, just because it’s not easy for everyone to spend over 1000 dollars a month on rent.”

There’s no set date for the closure of The Break. Management was not available to speak to us when we came by Wednesday afternoon.