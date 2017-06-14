JeffCo Republicans to observe special moment of prayer at Flag Day event

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An event scheduled for Wednesday will be held despite an attack in Alexandria, Virginia. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington.

The Flag Day event in Hueytown will continue as scheduled, and the party will now observe a special moment of prayer “for the victims and all our leaders.”

The event will also celebrate President Trump’s birthday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report