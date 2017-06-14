Local ballplayers selected in 2017 MLB Draft

Secaucus, New Jersey (WIAT) — One of the hardest journey’s in sports is that from the Minor Leagues to Major League Baseball.  For those drafted in the 2017 MLB draft the first step of the journey is complete.

13 Central Alabama ball players were selected during the 3 day, 40 round draft including three local High School stars.

Auburn had three players selected, while Alabama had to wait until the final day of the draft to have a Crimson Tide player have his name called.

The results are below;

Milwaukee Brewers – Rd. 2 Pick: 46 – Caden Lemons,  RHP,  Vestavia Hills H.S.

Kansas City Royals – Rd. 2 Pick: 52 – MJ Melendez,  C,  Westminister Christian School

Cincinnati Reds – Rd. 3 Pick 77 – Jacob Heatherly,  LHP,  Cullman H.S.

Chicago Cubs – Rd. 3 Pick: 105 – Keegan Thompson,  RHP,  Auburn

Los Angeles Angels- Rd. 6 Pick: 175 – Jonah Todd,  OF,  Auburn

Kansas City Royals – Rd. 7 Pick 210 – Brewer Hicklen,  OF,  UAB

Washington Nationals – Rd. 8 Pick 253 – Jared Brasher,  RHP,  Samford

Texas Rangers – Rd. 21 Pick: 644 – Daniel Robert,  RHP,  Auburn

Los Angeles Dodgers – Rd. 22 Pick: 670 – Justin Hoyt,  LHP,  Jacksonville State

Minnesota Twins – Rd. 24 Pick 706 – TJ Dixon –  OF,  Samford

Chicago Cubs – Rd. 24 Pick 735 – Braxton Light – RHP,  Wallace State

Kansas City Royals – Rd. 26 Pick 780: – Garrett Suchey – RHP,  Alabama

Minnesota Twins – Rd. 27 Pick 796 – Chandler Taylor – RF,  Alabama

