Mountain Brook woman celebrates 105th birthday in style

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Columbia Cottages is celebrating the birthday of one of their oldest residents.

The organization threw a party for Dorothy Levy’s 105th birthday at their assisted living facility in Mountain Brook.

To give you some perspective – she was born the year the Titanic sank in the Atlantic Ocean.

David Butero with Columbia Cottages tells CBS42 that Levy refuses to let her age slow her down.

“Ms. Dorothy Levy is a very vibrant, very spunky lady and all the residents absolutely adore her,” Butero said. “So it makes them feel great, because the example she sets as somebody that can reach this age and still be as vibrant as she is.”

Levy is not shy about sharing her secrets to a long and happy life.

“I get up in the morning and I eat a good breakfast and at night I cheat and I eat all the wrong things and I still survive,” Levy said.

Levy says she doesn’t have a secret to long life but she does stay active and exercises…