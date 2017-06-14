Roy Moore: I haven’t divided anyone

BIRMINGHAM (WIAT) — Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, arguably one of the most polarizing figures in Alabama politics, said Wednesday that he believes in uniting and not dividing people.

“I haven’t divided, I stand for all people,” Moore said. “I have no animosity for any group or any minority or any people in our country. We should be uniting people and not dividing people.”

Moore, along with other candidates for various Alabama political offices, gathered in Hueytown for a celebration of Flag Day and President Donald Trump’s 71st Birthday. The event was overshadowed by Wednesday morning’s shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, that injured 5 people, including a U.S. Congressman.

Moore is running for the U.S. Senate seat once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He was removed from the Supreme Court in 2016 for violation of judicial cannon after refusing to authorize the issuing of same-sex marriage licenses in Alabama. Wednesday, Moore said he support President Trump’s agenda.

“I do support President Trump’s agenda to make America great again, but we’ve got to make her good again as well. Before we can make her great, we’ve got to make her good. We’ve got to return morality to this country.”

The Republican and Democratic primaries for the special election are August 15.