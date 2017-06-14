House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot at a baseball practice in Alexandria, VA

ERICA WERNER, Associated Press Published: Updated:
In a photo from Tuesday, June 13, 2017, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., joined by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., far right, and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., comments on health care for veterans during a news conference at Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, officials said.

A congressional aide said Scalise was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

Brooks said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as “a hip wound.”

Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Mich., said Scalise was standing on second base when he was shot.

“I was looking right at him,” Bishop told Detroit radio station WWJ. “He was a sitting duck.”

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader. He was first elected to the House in 2008 after serving in the state legislature.

Rep. Jeff Duncan said in a statement that he was at the practice and “saw the shooter.”

“Please pray for my colleagues,” Duncan said.

