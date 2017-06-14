VIDEO: Alabamians pray for congressional shooting victims at Jefferson County Flag Day event

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County Republican Party event to celebrate Flag Day and President Trump’s birthday turned somber Wednesday as the crowd bowed their heads in prayer for the victims of the Alexandria attack.

Wednesday morning, a gunman opened fire at a GOP congressional baseball practice, wounding Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana and four others, including staffers and two Capitol police officers. Their injuries are not life threatening.

The alleged shooter, who has been confirmed dead, is identified as James T. Hodgkinson.

Event organizers were determined to hold the Jefferson County celebration as planned, but decided to observe the special moment of prayer for the victims.

The event started with Hueytown Police Department Honor Guard presenting the colors. Hueytown resident Rhenda Wilkinson Majors sang the National Anthem. Hueytown City Councilman Phillip Contorno led the moment of prayer.

“Why are we here today? We’re here celebrate our freedom,” Contorno explained. “But before we do that, I think it is important we have a moment of silence and prayer for [the victims wounded in the attack].”

You can watch the full video of the presentation of the colors, the singing of the National Anthem, and the prayer above.