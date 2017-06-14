VIDEO: Rep. Steve Scalise came to Mobile to support red snapper fishing

WKRG Staff Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who is receiving prayers across the country after he was shot Wednesday morning in Virginia, has ties to south Alabama and red snapper fishing.

Rep. Scalise (R, Louisiana) visited Mobile in May 2014 at the invitation of Rep. Bradley Byrne in support of the federal fishing season for red snapper by recreational fishermen.

Scalise joined Byrne on boating trip through the Gulf of Mexico to catch red snapper. Scalise announced his support for a longer federal red snapper season, which in 2014, was nine days long.

“Red Snapper are an integral part of our Gulf Coast fishing communities and local economies,” Scalise said. “Anglers deserve more than just nine short days to enjoy this fishery that plays such an important role in the traditions and heritage of the Gulf Coast region, especially Louisiana and Alabama.”

Scalise has continued to be a supporter of the red snapper fishing season in the Gulf.

Scalise suffered a gunshot wound to the hip at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. He is reportedly out of surgery.

President Trump said Scalise “was badly wounded and is now in stable condition.”

