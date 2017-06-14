Walker County church needs help raising the cross

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A fire destroyed their church over a year ago, now members are trying to make sure their new church is ready to go, but they need your help.

On March 7, 2016, Pastor Joey Vick got a call that his church was on fire. It was destroyed. Just days later, things moved to the life center next door and that’s where services have been held for almost a year and a half now .

An electrical fire was to blame. The church community remained resilient and stayed dedicated to getting things back to normal.

The Nauvoo Church of God has been a community staple for decades. Pastor Vick says it was a hard blow to find out his church went up in flames.

“Not only a blow for us but a blow to the community, just realizing you’ve lost everything, we lost everything, sound equipment pews, peoples bibles,” said Vick.

Things went from heartbreaking to excitement. A new church is almost finished being built, but without a steeple.

Insurance money ran out, so the church has to come up with the money on its own.

The church has launched a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise $10,000 in order to build a steeple by the fall.

“I never dreamed that we would be setting up a GoFundMe page for a steeple but the bible tells us and you can interpret it many ways, but the bible tells us to ask seek and knock, so that’s what we’re doing,” said Vick.

The Nauvoo Church of God will have its first service in the new building June 25.