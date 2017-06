ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are searching for the suspect who shot two people late Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Avenue E just before 11 p.m. last night.

A man was shot in the stomach and a woman was shot in the back. Both victims were rushed to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the crime is being investigated as a drive-by shooting.