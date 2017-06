BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A metal roof was blown of a Jefferson County car dealership Thursday during severe storms.

CBS 42’s Brittany Bivins is on the scene, where multiple cars are damaged after the roof landed on top of them. The owners of the car lot spoke to Brittany; they said they have about 20 cars on the lot and most of them are damaged. Three people were inside the building when the roof was ripped off, but thankfully no one was injured.

The metal roof came off this building, Double B Auto Sales, in Bessemer. Landed on several cars. pic.twitter.com/RkTe9rrEQD — Brittany Bivins (@BrittanyBivTV) June 15, 2017