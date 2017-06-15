Buzz off! Man searches for solutions as bees wreak havoc

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jason Taylor used to take pride in his backyard.

“This used to be my dream space out here; where I would come in the morning, have my cup of coffee, read a little bit, let the dogs run,” Taylor said.

Now, his yard, in Birmingham’s Eastlake community, is overgrown and unkempt.

“I don’t come into the back yard because I have this terrifying fear of getting stung,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the bees started showing up around March.

“I started noticing maybe 100 bees,” he said. “I didn’t think anything about it.”

The bees started building a hive in a structure next to the property line along Taylor’s yard.

The hive is so large that the wooden boards on the structure have begun to buckle.

Taylor is worried about the rate at which the swarm has grown, and he says the bees seem particularly aggressive. But to him, this is more than just a nuisance.

“I’m highly allergic to bees. I go into anaphylactic shock,” Taylor said.

Taylor has called beekeepers and exterminators to remove the hive, but has had no luck so far.

Because the hive is on a structure on the vacant property next door, no one will go onto that property without consent and payment from the realtor who manages it.

“(The realtor is) kind of, sort of giving me the runaround,” Taylor said. “She says she’s trying to help. I haven’t seen any help.”

The realtor did not return repeated calls and messages from CBS 42.

Taylor says he refuses to pay for the service himself.

“It’s not my responsibility to take care of it and try to recoup the money that I would spend having these bees exterminated,” Taylor said.

Taylor said if he does not see a solution soon, he will sell his house and leave the neighborhood.