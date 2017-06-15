Cahaba Riverkeeper reports high levels of E Coli in area waterways

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cahaba Riverkeeper recently reported elevated levels of E Coli in several area waterways. Still, many swimmers are unaware they could be swimming in contaminated water.

Whether you like to swim, paddle, float or just splash around, Alabama’s rivers and creeks are a great way to cool off in the heat of summer.

“We usually swim and all that. And we usually have fun with the family,” said Martha Buenas visiting Buck Creek Thursday.

But do you know what you’re getting into?

“People knew that I was out all the time and they used to ask me, ‘Is it safe to swim here? Are the fish safe to eat?’ And we didn’t know the answers to all those questions,” said David Butler, the Riverkeeper with Cahaba Riverkeeper.

That’s why the organization established the Swim Guide.

“We’re just looking to give people more information about where it’s safe to swim,” said Butler.

The Cahaba Riverkeeper together with the Coosa Riverkeeper tests 36 different water access points regularly, and their findings may surprise you.

“A couple years ago, we were taking samples out in Buck Creek in Helena. Everything looked normal, but the city of Pelham had had a sewage overflow and the water quality in the river was terrible. It was unsafe to swim and nobody knew about it,” said Butler.

Just last week, the Cahaba Riverkeeper issued alerts for 12 water access areas because of elevated E Coli levels.

“Especially young children, infants are especially susceptible to diseases, illnesses that come from E Coli and so for those parents that want their kids to be in a river or lake or stream, it’s really important to kind of know what you’re getting into,” said Butler.

Still many are unaware, but they are concerned.

“We never know what’s in it and it might be dangerous,” said Buenas.

The Cahaba Riverkeeper is a nonprofit organization that collects and provides the information for free. If your local water access point isn’t tested, Butler says you can become part of the solution.

“Places that don’t have it, I would encourage citizens in those areas to get involved in local groups and encourage them to do this type of testing.” said Butler.

The Cahaba Riverkeeper collected new water samples Thursday and will publish the results Friday. When the results are published, you can see them here.