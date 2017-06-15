CBS 42 Cares: 2017 Founder’s Day of Caring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The CBS 42 team is excited to give back to our community Friday, June 16 as part of the 2017 Founder’s Day of Caring.

Nexstar Media Group observes its 21st anniversary on Friday. Inspired by the services we deliver in the communities we serve, we will focus our most important assets–our employees–on local causes chosen by the employees themselves.

Here at CBS 42, our Founder’s Day Committee is led by Rachel Lundberg, with members from each and every department within the station. Together, we decided to focus on multiple organizations we felt we could make an impact in our communities by helping:

Hatching Hope of Alabama

Hatching Hope of Alabama was co-founded by Keli Lynch-Wright and her son Ashton Wright to support residents that have been displaced from their apartment homes due to fire or other disasters. As a 501c3 organization, Hatching Hope provides hope kits that include air mattresses, comfy bedding, and much needed supplies for that first night or two following a disaster.

In addition to the full care kits, the organization also provides kits specifically for children that include a cool coloring or reading book, small stuffed animals or other items to help with the transition. All kits include wonderful notes of hope and encouragement handwritten by young souls across the world.

HOW CBS42 WILL HELP ON JUNE 16, 2017

CBS42 staff will assemble toiletry and complete hope kits for families in need at the station. Each kit will include a special note from our team

HOW VIEWERS CAN HELP

Tax-deductible donations of any amount are welcomed. Viewers can also sponsor a Hatching Hope disaster relief kit for $35. Opportunities are also available to sponsor families and adopt a teddy bear for a child in need.

MORE ABOUT HATCHING HOPE OF ALABAMA

http://www.hatchinghopeofalabama.org/advice.html

Contact Information:

374 Shady Acres Road

Alabaster, AL 35007

205-966-6835

hatchinghope@gmail.com

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama (CFBCA)

Opened since December 1, 1982, the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama operates as a central clearinghouse for collecting food that might otherwise be wasted. Serving 12 counties, CFBCA feeds people in need today and fosters collaborative solutions to end hunger tomorrow. Food bank programs provide weekender backpacks for school-aged children and supply resources for mobile and hospital pantries.

HOW CBS42 WILL HELP ON JUNE 16, 2017

Volunteer activities will range from packing Mobile Pantry/Weekenders Family Market boxes for families in need, packing Weekenders Backpacks for children, or sorting/weighing incoming donations received for partner agencies. Sorting food is the primary focus during the summer months.

HOW VIEWERS CAN HELP

Donate:

Because of the strong support of donors in the community and the food industry, CFBCA provides eight meals for every $1 donated. In 2015, these donations helped serve more than 660,000 individuals and 11.9 million pounds of food.

Volunteer:

Small groups of volunteers are needed to help sort donated food. Large groups are also welcomed. Email volunteer@feedingal.org for more information.

Host a Food Drive:

Food drives are critically important to replenishing CFBCA’s supplies and keeping their shelves stocked with nutritious food for the children, seniors, veterans, and families. It’s a great way to involve workplaces, places of worship or civic groups. Go to www.feedingal.org for more information on how to host a food drive.

MORE ABOUT CFBCA

Visit http://www.feedingal.org/

Contact Information:

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama

107 Walter Davis Drive, Birmingham, AL 35209

Phone: 205-942-8911

Fax: 205-942-8838

Red Mountain Park

Red Mountain Park encompasses 1,500 acres of land along the Red Mountain Ridge in central Alabama. The Park is central to Birmingham and its surrounding diverse communities. Current attractions include over 15 miles of trails featuring two city overlooks, three tree houses, the 6-acre off-leash Remy’s Dog Park, and guided adventures like the Vulcan Materials Zip Trip and Kaul Adventure Tower.

HOW CBS42 WILL HELP ON JUNE 16, 2017

CBS42 staff will help spruce up the trails by removing trash debris, lining rocks for erosion and removing invasive species.

HOW VIEWERS CAN HELP

Tax-deductible donations of any amount are welcomed. Viewers can also become an annual investor or donate a named gift in someone’s honor. Volunteers are also needed to invest sweat equity to help maintain the grounds; no experience required.

MORE ABOUT RED MOUNTAIN PARK

http://redmountainpark.org/

Contact Information:

Gates are open: 7 am – 7 pm

TRAIN ENTRANCE

2011 Frankfurt Drive

Birmingham, AL 35211

contract@redmountainpark.org

Shepherd Center East

Shepherd Center East offers adults 55 and older in the Eastlake subdivision of Birmingham and surrounding areas a place to come Monday through Friday (9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.) for free activities, exercise and learning opportunities. Participants who are 60 and older may also be eligible for the free nutrition program offered through the Jefferson County Office of Senior Citizens Services and free transportation to and from the center. The center also offers free programs such as tax preparation and health screenings. All programs and services are free to seniors who qualify.

HOW CBS42 WILL HELP ON JUNE 16, 2017

CBS42 staff will help with cleaning, gardening and spending time with seniors.

HOW VIEWERS CAN HELP

Tax-deductible donations of any amount are welcomed. The center is always looking for more volunteers and partner agencies in the community to provide additional resources to seniors.

MORE ABOUT SHEPHERD CENTER EAST

http://www.positivematurity.org/shepherd-center-east.html

Contact Information:

3918 Montclair Road Suite 200 Birmingham, Alabama 35213

Monday-Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm

205.803.3211

fax 205.803-5039

​info@positivematurity.org