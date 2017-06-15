Deontay Wilder arrested on posession of marijuana charge during traffic stop

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Deontay Wilder is facing a unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree after a traffic stop Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

According to Tuscaloosa Police, an officer pulled over Wilder’s Cadillac Escalade for a tint violation. When officers approached the vehicle, they reportedly smelled marijuana coming from inside the Escalade. Lt. Teena Richardson tells us officers received verbal consent to search the SUV, recovering a misdemeanor amount of marijuana from the center console.

Wilder was issued a traffic citation for tint violation and arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree. He posted his $1,000 bond and was released.