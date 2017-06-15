Farmers Markets hot spot in the summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Part of special CBS 42 Summer Series: what do you need to know if you want to go to a farmers market?

The farmers market on Finley Boulevard is open 24/7 in the summer to support high demand of local produce. You can see what’s coming out of the farms just by walking around. You’ll see watermelon, cantaloupe, squash, tomatoes, and so much more.

Farmers from all across the state drive to Birmingham for the market. Harvey Glover, farmer from Geneva said, “and it is always fresh. That is one thing about the farmer’s market, the farmers bring it fresh. It is not two month old stuff that’s been in a cooler. It is fresh.”

So how exactly do you tell what is fresh and what’s not? Steve Mathis, a farmer from South Alabama says, “The weather effects the quality, so common sense- if it rains a lot on somebody, you know they are bringing produce that is not exactly up to par. And on watermelons, white bellies usually means riper fruit. And cantaloupe, the firmer the melon, the riper it will last.”

The Market at Pepper Place features more than 100 vendors and is open every Saturday 7 am until noon.