Fundraiser scheduled for Carbon Hill flash fire victims, Zack Davis and Jonah Johnson

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) – A Motorcycle Ride and Cruz-In to raise money for Jonah Johnson and Zack Davis has been scheduled for June 24 at 10:00 AM in Carbon Hill. Johnson and Davis were among the five employees who were injured in a flash fire at a car dealership in Jasper where they work. Jake Jennings, 39, passed away Tuesday at UAB Hospital.

According to locals, Johnson and Davis have been a part of the Carbon Hill community for their entire lives. “They’re just outgoing, good people,” said Wade Clark, a family friend and one of the people organizing the fundraising event. “Everybody just knows them, and everybody more or less would take them in just like their own family.”

Clark described Johnson and Davis as athletic, home-town guys. He said that they had spent the night at his home over the years for hunting and fishing trips. He had also coached them in some athletic leagues. “These people who are praying–just keep those prayers coming,” he said. “They’re working and the families know what’s going on. They’re seeing those things on Facebook. Just keep them coming.”

Leading up to the fundraiser on June 24th, people can make donations for the auction that will be hosted at the event. Clark said they’ve already heard from at least 50 people who have been interested in donating. Those items can be dropped off at Carbon Hill City Hall. The car dealership in Jasper, Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC is also taking donations.

Clark is also encouraging anyone interested in donating to consider assisting the Johnson and Davis families–who have been camped out near the hospital since the men were admitted.

Donate to Zach Davis and his family online at : https://www.gofundme.com/sje39-zack-davis-and-family

There has been an account set up for Jonah Johnson and his fiance at Bank of Carbon Hill.