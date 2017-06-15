Georgia fugitives who allegedly killed corrections officers captured in Tennessee

By Published: Updated:

TENNESSEE (WIAT) — The search for two escaped Georgia inmates that allegedly killed two prison guards while making their escape has come to an end, according to officials.

Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, were taken into custody in Tennessee after a two-day search following their escape.

RELATED: Prison guards killed by inmates escaping transport in Georgia

The inmates were captured after a car chase, according to Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, shortly after the bounty on the men had been raised to $130,000.

CBS42 will bring you more information on the capture of the fugitives as it starts to become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s