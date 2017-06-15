Georgia fugitives who allegedly killed corrections officers captured in Tennessee

TENNESSEE (WIAT) — The search for two escaped Georgia inmates that allegedly killed two prison guards while making their escape has come to an end, according to officials.

Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, were taken into custody in Tennessee after a two-day search following their escape.

The inmates were captured after a car chase, according to Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, shortly after the bounty on the men had been raised to $130,000.

CAPTURED: Fugitives in custody following car chase in TN. More info will be forthcoming. — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) June 16, 2017

