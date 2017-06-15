Homicide victim found dead in Birmingham street identified as local teen

By Published:

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Thursday, the Jefferson County Coroner identified the shooting victim found dead in a Birmingham street as a local teen.

Coroner Bill Yates tells CBS 42 19-year-old Ullesis Keanu Howard of Birmingham was shot in the 4400 block of Oak Ridge Circle in Birmingham.

Yates says Howard died from gunshot wounds. His body was dumped on Crawford Avenue in Birmingham. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Howard’s death is being investigated as a homicide. If you have any information on the case, contact Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.

