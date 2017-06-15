Police investigate overnight car fire in Ensley

By Published:

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an overnight car fire.

Firefighters found a silver Toyota burning on Avenue E in Ensley.

Officials believe the car was stolen. They were not able to contact the owner.

No one was injured.

