Police investigate overnight car fire in Ensley

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an overnight car fire.
Firefighters found a silver Toyota burning on Avenue E in Ensley.
Officials believe the car was stolen. They were not able to contact the owner.
No one was injured.
ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an overnight car fire.
Firefighters found a silver Toyota burning on Avenue E in Ensley.
Officials believe the car was stolen. They were not able to contact the owner.
No one was injured.
Advertisement
Advertisement