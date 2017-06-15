Traffic backed up for miles after truck overturns on I-59 SB in Tuscaloosa Co

FOSTERS, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was injured Thursday afternoon after an 18-wheeler struck an abandoned vehicle on 59 SB at mile marker 62.

CBS 42’s Jack Royer responded to the scene. He reports traffic is backed up about six to eight miles long from the scene of the wreck. One southbound lane is closed, and Alabama State Troopers remain on the scene. Consider taking Highway 11 to Fosters as an alternate route.

20/59 SB is a parking lot from Fosters all the way North To Ttown. Overturned truck at MM62. @WIAT42 — Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) June 15, 2017

There’s no information yet on severity of injuries, but Royer is working to learn more from State Troopers. We’ll update this story as we learn more.