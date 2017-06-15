Vegas releases College Football Win Projections

Las Vegas, NV (WIAT) — The countdown is on for the 2017 College Football season, while kickoff is still a few months away, the South Point Sportsbook in Las Vegas has released its win total projections for all 130 FBS College Football teams.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, coming off of back to back National Championship appearances are projected to win 10.5 games this season. The Tide have the highest projected win total in the SEC, and are tied with the Ohio State Buckeyes and Wisconsin Badgers for the highest projected win totals in the FBS.

Auburn, seen as a dark horse in the hunt for the SEC and National Championships, is tied for second in the SEC along iwith Georgia, and LSU with a projected 9 wins this season.

There’s plenty of hype and anticipation around UAB’s return to college football, however the Blazers are projected to win just 2.5 games in their first season back on the field.

Projected Win Total:

Alabama: 10.5

Auburn 9.0

UAB 2.5

Troy 8.5

South Alabama 4