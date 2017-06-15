What you should do if there is an active shooter?

(WIAT)- Several people were shot at in Virginia including a Republican lawmaker by an active shooting at a baseball field Wednesday. What should you do you encounter an active shooter? CBS 42 News asked the Shelby County Sheriff’s office.

Debbie Sumrall with the Shelby County Sheriff’s office tells CBS the get out and run away if you can.

Sumrall said in an outdoor or indoor setting the best thing to do is be on the move as it It makes it a harder target for the shooter.

“Find the nearest exit and run. Leave all your personal belongings behind and when it’s safe to do so call 911,” said Sumrall.

If you can’t get away Sumrall tells CBS 42 to try find a safe place to hid and deny the shooter entry, and you always have the option to try to defend yourself.