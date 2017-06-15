Woman accused of faking cancer, pocketing donations, apologizes in jail letter

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman accused of faking cancer and pocketing donation money is apologizing through a letter written from jail.

Jennifer Cataldo, 37, is accused of crimes at the state and federal level.

While in custody, Cataldo wrote a letter to the deputy attorney general, according to documents recently filed in court.

In the letter, Cataldo writes that she wants the contents of her bank account to be turned over to victims.

jennifer-cataldo-letter-from-jail.pdf

She states she has not consulted with a lawyer but adds, “I want to do whatever I can to repay the debt to others and society I have caused.”

Cataldo is accused of using GoFundMe to raise money for medical bills and even a Disney trip. State investigators believe she raised around $38,000.

A federal indictment alleges Cataldo received more than $100,000 in contributions over several years.

Investigators have said there is less than $2,000 in the bank account.

Cataldo writes in her letter, “I will live with the horrible decisions I have made, but I wish to right the wrongs and be a much more honest and contributing member of society, so please take every bit of the money that was not mine to start with.”

One woman who donated to Cataldo told CBS 42 News that she felt the apology letter was a joke.

No one came to the door at Cataldo’s last known address. Her father declined to comment when reached via telephone.

At the end of her letter, Cataldo writes, “…I hope to prove myself as a better person that has agreed to all guilt and wants nothing more than to plead for forgiveness and do what is right in the eyes of God and the courts.”