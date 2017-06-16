Alabama’s unemployment rate dropped below 5% for Gov. Ivey’s first month

(WIAT) – Governor Kay Ivey’s first month in office has dropped the unemployment rate to 4.9% from a 5.4% rate in April, according to a release from the governor’s office.

May’s figures represent the lowest unemployment rate in more than nine years.

“Over the past three months, our unemployment rate has fallen by an impressive 1.3 percentage points. May’s figures represent the lowest unemployment rate in more than nine years and more people working now than in the last ten years,” Governor Ivey stated in the release. “It is a team effort, and I sure am proud this rate decrease occurred during my first full month in office. We will continue to exhaust every effort and explore every opportunity until every Alabamian who wants a job, has a job.”

More than 50,000 people have jobs now than they did last year, according to Secretary Fitzgerald Washington, with the Alabama Department of Labor

Monthly gains were seen in the leisure and hospitality sector (+6,100), the construction sector (+3,100), and the manufacturing sector (+1,500), among others, according to the release.