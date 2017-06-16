BEHIND THE SCENES: CBS 42 Cares Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – CBS 42’s entire staff had the opportunity to get out in the community, Friday, and give back. We partnered with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, which serves 12 counties. Our staffers sorted and weighed donations from the food bank’s Stamp Out Hunger Drive back in May. We also helped pack boxes of food for families and organizations in need. Sorting food is the organization’s primary focus during the hot summer months. Viewers can help the food bank’s misison by continuing to donate canned foods and non-perishable food items. CFBCA is able to provide 8 meals for every $1 donated.

Other CBS 42 team members spent the morning at Red Mountain Park, sprucing up trails by removing trash and some invasive plant species. The park is 1,500 acres–with 15 miles of trails. “The best part is, as long as people are willing to donate their time or donate their money, the park is completely free to the public,” explained Volunteer Coordinator, Angela Cleary.

Back at the station, Hatching Hope of Alabama set up shop in the CBS 42 conference room. Inside, CBS 42 employees and Hatching Hope volunteers sorted through donations, brought in by the staff, and put them into kits that will go to families impacted by apartment fires. “In the apartment industry, we’re family,” explained one of the organization’s Executive Directors, Matt Smith. “We all kind of strive together to help each other when in need.”

The final spot for CBS 42 Cares Day was at Shepherd Center East. CBS 42 employees were able to meet with seniors, clear out the garden, and sort the sewing room. “I love this collaboration,” said June Brown, director of the senior center. “Through Hands on Birmingham–you are able to come and help us. Our garden needs clearing out so that those fruits can come in and we can harvest them!”