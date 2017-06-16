Clanton family working to rebuild after losing dog and home in fire

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A Clanton family is struggling to rebuild their lives after a fire destroyed their home Monday night. Jessica Griffin and her two sons were not home when the fire happened at their mobile home on Hay

“We’d seen smoke and I just kept thinking, please, don’t let that be our house,” Griffin said.

It was. Griffin said she called 911 and tried to rush inside to get the family dog, a 5-year-old Chihuahua named Tiki, but the flames were too hot.

“The fire department came and they put it out really quickly, but it was too late. Everything was gone,” Griffin said.

Tiki died in the fire, and Griffin buried the body under a tree near some flowers. She says she wakes up every day, imagining the fire didn’t happen, that her dog is still alive.

“She was just sweet. She never caused any trouble,” Griffin said.

Now Griffin and her two young sons are trying to put the pieces back together. She says they’re getting help from the Red Cross and staying with family, but she knows they’ll need a more permanent solution soon.

“It would mean so much to us, just to be able to have our own home again,” Griffin said.

There is a Go Fund Me page to help the family. You can find that GoFundMe page by following this link.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.