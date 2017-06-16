Clay family home destroyed by fire, community rallies to raise money

CLAY, Ala. (WIAT) — A fire destroyed their home just before Father’s Day weekend, now a Clay father is reaching out for help to get back on their feet.

Josh Bates and his family are just taking it day by day after their home went up in flames on Monday.

Bates tells CBS42 he left his house on McFrancis Road for about 30 minutes, came back and his house was on fire.

“I pulled up the driveway and it sucked the life out of me,” said Bates.

Thankfully, no one was home at the time, but everything was destroyed.

“As soon as I pulled up the driveway I knew it was all gone it was totally engulfed in flames and stood here and watched it burn,” said Bates.

Right now, they’re not sure what caused it, but they know they’ll have to start all over.

The home is in a rural area, very woody, so firefighters had to shuttle water from the other end of the long road.

A family friend has started a GoFundMe page to help the Bates get the basic necessities. Insurance will take care of the house, but in the meantime, they’re having to buy clothes and toiletries for a large family.

“I can’t even fathom, they lost pictures they’ve just lost everything completely, like I said it took the firetruck so long to get back and forth from one side to the other, it just went up in flames so fast,” said Barbara Scharf, family friend who started the fundraising effort.

They’re hoping to raise $2,000. They’re about halfway to their goal thanks to the overwhelming support of the community.

Click here to find out more on how you can help the Bates family.