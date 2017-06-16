Local community reacts to Philando Castile verdict

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The acquittal of Officer Jeronimo Yanez has stirred emotional responses from communities across the country.

“I remember one of the callers earlier said, ‘Chris, I would like to know what they were looking for because the video lets you know that this man just blatantly shot and killed a man,” said WATV radio host Chris Coleman.

He said right now, he’s hearing a lot of confusion and anger from his listeners over the acquittal.

“So you’re telling me that this has been going on for years anyway, is that what you’re trying to tell me?” Coleman said to a caller during his radio show.

“It hasn’t stopped yet. It’s still going on,” responded the caller.

Coleman said the community doesn’t understand how Officer Jeronimo Yanez gets to walk away, especially since the video allegedly presents strong evidence against him.

“Me personally, I’m with my listeners. The video says he shot and killed the guy. He shot and killed the guy! If they had a video of me shooting and killing somebody, I’m going to jail!” said Coleman.

But Coleman also said he wants to believe the jury had a reason behind their decision.

“I don’t want our listeners to be ill informed. So I tell them, ‘Hey, they saw something that we didn’t see or they heard something that we didn’t hear. All we saw was the video. We don’t know what went on before the video, after the video we don’t know what happened,” said Coleman.

He said he believes part of the answer lies in education, both for the police officers and for the public.

“You don’t know. So if you don’t know, that don’t mean you’re stupid. You gotta be educated on what’s going on,” he said.