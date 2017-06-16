More than a stranger: Minister consoles mother of violence victim at scene

(WIAT) — What would you say to console a perfect stranger in their darkest hour? In this case, the darkest hour would be the moment a mother learned her child had been murdered.

Many people live a lifetime and never encounter a situation as horrible as this one, but we encountered a woman at a crime scene whose reaction to one such situation caught our attention.

Then we dug deeper and found out Melissa Williams was the perfect stranger to meet in this particular hour of devastation.

“To hear her say, ‘I just want to hold my baby, and I know she’ll never have that moment again’,” Williams said. “As a mother, your day stops.”

Williams encountered the mother of 19-year-old Dashia Abrams, the recent high school grad was a victim of domestic violence.

Williams did not know at the time that she got the call to come to her business because something was going on outside.

“I jumped in my vehicle and drove to the day care the tape was everywhere I saw the car, I saw the bodies,” Williams said. “Instantly as I began to run from my vehicle to my daycare, i saw the precious mother sitting on the sidewalk.”

Williams felt like she had to spring into action.

“I didn’t ask any questions, I walked in my front door the entrance, dropped my keys down and I immediately went to her,” Williams said. “I didn’t say anything to her I just put my arms around her.”

Williams did not realize it, but at the time she was providing the comfort that would help a mother start to heal from a terrible tragedy.

“She began to hold on to me, and she kept saying, ‘That’s not my baby. That’s not my baby,’ and I just held her,” Williams said. “And I immediately began to say, ‘God give her strength, give her strength’. That was a moment that, as a business owner it didn’t matter, as an author it didn’t matter, all the hats that I wear didn’t matter, what pricked my heart was a mother to a mother.”

As the story of what happened began to come out, Williams felt there was another reason she was called to that scene on June 12. She had a personal connection to the victim.

“By the time I was 20 years old, I was in a domestic violent relationship where literally I had been left for dead for three days,” Williams said.

The minister and domestic abuse survivors’ advocate carries around grim reminders of her ordeal, mental and physical.

“Literally you could not recognize my face, literally today I have a scar on my face that’s a reminder that I survived it,” Williams said. “Literally today I have no feeling in these two fingers, where he put his knife around my neck to try to slice my neck and I grabbed it. so I don’t talk about domestic violence as if it is something I’ve heard, no it’s something that I’ve lived through.”

Her survival is part of the story she shares as an author and a minister who travels the country empowering and uplifting women with a message of hope:

“When I travel around the country, I tell them, ‘If you don’t remember anything that I say, remember my face, not that I’m pretty, but that I survived it’,” Williams said. “Let my face be the face of hope that God has a plan for your life. Let this face be the one that shows up when you think, ‘I’ve got to stay here’. Let this face be the one when you feel like the darkest moment of your life, let this face be the one that says ‘She made it out and so I can too’.”

Williams says that although she didn’t know Dashia Abrams, she’s familiar with her story and wants to use both their stories to help other women.

“Now that the surface is being touched back on domestic violence, it’s becoming one of the things that i know God has graced me to deal with,” Williams said. “Because I have a testimony about it and I lived through it and so my passion. The vision God has given me even now through from this terrible incident is that I have to do what god has called me to do. And that is reach to those that are in that situations to see how can we pull them out so I know i’m graced to do it.”