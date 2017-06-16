Rachel on the Road: Birmingham Zoo & McWane Science Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) —

We are heading into Father’s Day Weekend, and if you are searching for something fun to do with your family we found a couple popular spots! The Birmingham Zoo and McWane Science Center are too great places for dads and especially their kids!

The Birmingham Zoo has a couple discounts you will want to take advantage of to help not break the bank this weekend. The purchase of one adult ticket will get you one free ticket for a child. That offer is in place for Saturday and Sunday.

If you want to experience the zoo in a different way, Saturday night will be the time to go! “We’re really excited,” Kiki Nolen-Schmidt from Marketing and Public Relations said. “This year we are featuring 16 different craft breweries that are all from Alabama and the Southeast, so it’s a really fun day for dad’s to come out and enjoy the zoo in a new way. Other Mother’s Day weekend we had a wine tasting, so we are kicking off Father’s Day weekend with beer for the dads.” Here are the prices on tickets for this event:

Under 3: FREE

Under 21: $20

Designated Driver: $20

Over 21: $35

For more information on Zoo, Brews and Full Moon BBQ, click here.

Did you know Father’s Day shares the day with an animal? Sunday is also National Giraffe Day, another reason to pick the zoo! There will be extra games and activities over at the giraffe exhibit. Plus, the money raised to feed the giraffes will be matched and donated to the giraffe conservation fund by the zoo.

If being outside in the middle of June doesn’t sound enjoyable for dad, we also made a stop by the McWane Science Center!

This place was packed with kids running wild and having a great time with their family. The science center is also giving discounts to every deserving dad. Sunday only, fathers and grandfathers will have free admission, and on Saturday, Splash into Summer starts! For more information on everything going on at McWane Science Center, click here.

