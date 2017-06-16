Schedule Red, White, and Blue fun into your summer plans at The American Village

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (CBS42 Community) – While the kids are out of school, pack up your picnic lunch and spend the day being part of the American Revolution at The American Village in Montevallo! The entire summer is full of events marking the birth of our nation. According to Melanie Poole, there are three new vignettes open to the public.

“The first one is the trial of Blackbeard’s pirates. Very exciting! And the second one is colonial spy techniques. You get to actually learn techniques that the Minutemen used, that the Culpepper Spy Ring used to pass secret messages to General Washington and the Sons of Liberty,” Poole said.

Learning about secret spy techniques is a favorite of school children that’s now open for everyone to enjoy! You can also join Paul Revere’s midnight ride, the event that marked the beginning of the American Revolutionary War.

The 4th of July is easily the most special day at The American Village.

“This year we have over forty different programs happening all day long. They start at 11:30 in the morning and go all the way through the Grand Illuminations, which are our fireworks at twilight’s last gleaming,” said Poole.

When you come to the park, be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes and sunscreen.

“Bring the family. Bring a picnic lunch. Bring a chair. Bring a blanket. Bring a veteran because this is so meaningful to them because we are saying thank you. Thank you for your service. Thank you for your sacrifice. Veterans are always free at the American Village and we love to have them,” Poole said.

Park Location:

3727 Highway 119

Montevallo, AL 35115

Phone Number: (205) 665-3535

More information: http://www.americanvillage.org/site/PageServer?pagename=gen_about_mission