Shelby County man charged after argument allegedly leads to stabbing

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby man is behind bars, accused of attacking another man with a knife Thursday after an argument.

49-year-old Terry Edward Jennings is accused of stabbing the victim in the 200 block of County Road 405, which is located in Shelby. Deputies say the victim and the suspect were arguing with each other before the attack.

Jennings is charged with second degree assault. He is in custody with a 5,000 bond pending release, while the victim remains in the hospital. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

If you have any more information please contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205- 669-4181.